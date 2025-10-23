1 hour ago

Michael Kwadwo Peprah is the President of the National Concerned Small Scale Miners Association

The National Concerned Small Scale Miners Association, Ghana (NCSSMAG), in collaboration with the National Anti-Galamsey Taskforce, has destroyed more than 100 “Chanfang” machines used in illegal mining operations within just one week.

The operation was conducted along the River Bankra, a tributary of the Offin River, covering parts of the Ahafo Ano South West, Ahafo North, and Atwima Mponua Districts.

According to the Association, the exercise is part of its strong commitment to support the Government of Ghana’s campaign against illegal mining (galamsey)—particularly those activities that pollute river bodies and endanger the environment.

Speaking to the media in Kumasi on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, Michael Kwadwo Peprah, President of NCSSMAG, reaffirmed the Association’s dedication to promoting responsible and sustainable small-scale mining across the country.

“We, the legitimate small-scale miners, are deeply concerned about the negative image created by illegal miners who destroy our rivers and lands. Their actions undermine our credibility and the efforts of responsible miners who contribute to national development,” he said.

Peprah explained that the operation also serves as a self-regulatory measure to ensure that members of the Association comply with environmental standards and mining regulations, thereby protecting the integrity of the small-scale mining industry.

He emphasized that the Association will continue to work closely with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Minerals Commission, and security agencies to sustain the fight against galamsey and promote ethical mining practices nationwide.

“Our mission is to protect the environment, safeguard water resources, and restore public confidence in legitimate small-scale mining,” he added.