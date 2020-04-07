1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament who doubles as Deputy Health Minister, Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah today April, 6, 2020 led a team of constituency executives to distribute lunch packs to over 1,000 people in 7 communities.

The lunch which was served in no particular order contained 500 packs of Kenkey with fish and 530 packs of jollof with chicken.

The communities which received the lunch include _Ayigbe Town, Azumah, Kokroko, SCC, Riverside, Mallam Abease and Borla Road_.

In a short speech, the ever generous and hardworking lawmaker who is also a Deputy Health Minister cautioned constituents against the threat the covid-19 virus poses to the their lives.

She said, constituents should practice regular hand washing, use hand sanitizers regularly and avoid hand shakes, among others to stay healthy and safe.

She pleaded on constituents in other communities to be patient since all beneficiaries will be served their portion of the meal.

The lunch distributed today is in fulfillment of the President statement that meals will be served to people in the lockdown period.

The team is expected to wide their scope tomorrow to enable a lot more to be served with the lunch packs.