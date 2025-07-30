8 hours ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has cast serious doubt on the former government’s claims of constructing over 10,000 kilometers of roads during former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration.

Speaking to journalists at the Government Accountability Series in Accra on Wednesday, July 30,Mr. Agbodza revealed that a nationwide inspection conducted after he took office showed a stark contrast between the official claims and the actual situation on the ground.

“As soon as I assumed office, I went around the country to see the roads in Ghana. What I saw was that the over 10,000km of roads former President Akufo-Addo claimed he had constructed cannot be found. In fact, not even a 1,000 kilometres of good road was seen,” the Minister added.

Mr. Agbodza’s comments add fuel to the ongoing public debate regarding the scope and quality of infrastructure under the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, suggesting the need for an independent audit of the sector's achievements.