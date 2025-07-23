1 hour ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has disclosed that over 200 Ghanaians have been rescued and repatriated from Nigeria after falling victim to a trafficking and scamming syndicate believed to be linked to the notorious Q-Net group.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, July 23, the Minister revealed that 202 individuals were brought home through the efforts of Ghana’s diplomatic missions—78 from Abuja and 124 from Lagos.

He further stated that an estimated 500 more Ghanaians remain stranded and possibly held hostage in Côte d’Ivoire, particularly in Abidjan, as authorities continue efforts to locate and repatriate them.

Investigations have found that some Ghanaian ringleaders behind the Q-Net operations were themselves former victims of the scam and are now exploiting others in a bid to recover their personal losses.

Ablakwa described the trafficking trend as “deeply troubling,” adding that traffickers deceive victims with promises of jobs in Europe, often presenting West African countries like Côte d’Ivoire as transit points.

Victims are lured under the guise of visa processing delays in Ghana, only to be trapped and exploited upon arrival.

He emphasized that the secretive nature of the operations and the discreet movement of victims into Côte d’Ivoire have made it difficult to verify the total number of Ghanaians affected.

Nonetheless, the Foreign Affairs Ministry is working closely with international agencies to dismantle the syndicate and ensure the safe return of all victims.