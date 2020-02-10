2 hours ago

2,154 candidates are sitting for the 2020 private Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) across the country.

The exams which are being taken in 17 centres across the 16 regions, allows persons who wish to better their results after a previous sitting the opportunity to do so.

It also provides a chance for first-timers to write the examination.

Agnes Teye Cudjoe, Head of Public Relations at WAEC told JoyNews the candidates are allowed to write nine papers of their choice.

She said the exams are being taken at regional centres of WAEC including Greater Accra which has two centres at the ultramodern WAEC Heights at Airport and the Tema centre.

Source: myjoyonline