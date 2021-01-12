1 hour ago

The University of Education, Winneba says it has received the first batch of over 20,000 free Senior High School graduates to pursue various programs at the institution.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the university, Ernest Azutiga, it has been able to accommodate about 30% of students into its hostel facilities while liaising with private hostel owners to support with accommodation.

He further added that the institution has added a ‘No Mask No Entry’ policy for students as a way on controlling the spread of the virus on campus.

“We have put in place measures from the entrance into the university. We have our thermometer gun and sanitisers. Our washroom is opened with supporting veronica bucket. The clinic and university hospital’s health directorate has put measures in place to contain any eventuality.”

According to the government, it will through the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service, ensure that all institutions, public and private, are fumigated and disinfected and adhered to the preventive measures.

Schools and institutions, with their own hospitals and clinics, are to be equipped with the necessary personal protective equipment and have isolation centres to deal with any positive cases.

All other school and institutions, without their own clinics and hospitals, have been mapped to health facilities.

There will be, for now, no mass gatherings and no sporting activities in schools. However, religious activities for students at school, under the new protocols, will be permitted.

Social distancing and the wearing of face masks must become the norm in our schools.

The requisite provisions have been made to ensure that students at all levels of the education ladder receive the minimum number of contact hours upon their return to school.

Source: citifmonline