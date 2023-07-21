3 hours ago

The Ghana AIDS Commission has disclosed that more than 200,000 HIV/AIDS Self-test kits have been distributed across the country.

This comes on the back of the HIV/AIDS Self-test, which was launched on Wednesday, July 19 by the government through the Ministry of Health to enable the public to check their status in the comfort of their homes and wherever they find themselves.

Speaking to Citi News, the Director-General of the Ghana AIDS Commission, Dr. Kyeremeh Atuahene, noted that plans are well underway to train local pharmacists on the distribution and the use of the test kit.

“As far as pharmacists are concerned, in fact before we started the pilot, some pharmacy shops were already selling self-test kits. Because self-test kits have been available since before this decade, so people have been selling them.”

“We hope that in the expansion programme, pharmacists will also be recruited and trained to distribute some of the programme’s test kits,” he noted.

Source: citifmonline