Police have arrested over 30 foreign nationals and two Ghanaians who were living in a five-bedroom flat at Sowutuom in Accra.

According to the police, the foreign nationals could not produce any immigration documents to authenticate their stay in Ghana when they were questioned.

Police in a statement said the foreign nationals could also not give tangible reasons for their activities in the flat hence their arrest.

The Police made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

What triggered the arrest

The Service noted that a Togolese national had reported a case of fraud by false pretence against a foreign national on June 21, 2021, around 11:30 am.

“Police with the complainant visited a five-bedroom flat at Sowutuom at about 1400hrs. Though suspect Eyrem was not met, they met a lot of foreign nationals” in the building.

“When questioned about what they were all doing there, they could not give any tangible reasons. When further asked about their Immigration documents, they couldn’t provide any paper as such. Police managed to arrest thirty-six of them and in police custody. 26 Burkinabes, 4 Togolese, 4 Nigerians, and 2 Ghanaians,” the statement noted.

According to the police, the ages of the persons [which included six women] range between 20 – 37 years, adding that the Ghana Immigration Service has been informed to act accordingly.

The Ghana Police Service recently in an enhanced operation in Accra arrested 215 suspected criminals.

The operation followed recorded cases of violent crimes in Accra, particularly a bullion van attack which led to the killing of a policeman and a woman on Monday, June 14 at Jamestown, the Pig Farm robbery, and the killing of a 43-year-old man, as well as the Honeysuckle forex bureau attack and shooting.

The three-day operation which began on Thursday, June 17, 2021, and ended on Sunday, June 20, 2021, rounded up 17 women amongst the 215 suspects.

Source: citifmonline