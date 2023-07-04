2 hours ago

More than 30,000 candidates are expected to partake in the upcoming 2023 Certificate II Examination for technical students organised by the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) slated for 10th July to 4th August.

The candidates consist of over 20,000 males and 8,000 females who would be tested under a new system called test serialisation which involves generating multiple versions of the same questions, with varying positions on the question papers.

Speaking during a press briefing, the Director General of the Commission, Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah noted that the system will employ eight different versions of the examinations this year.

“For this year, we are starting off with eight different versions of the exams, we hope that in the coming years, we will increase it to as much as possibly 24 versions. In that case, so if you have a classroom of 24 learners and a classroom of eight learners, each of them will have a different version of the exams.

“As we started earlier this year, we have encouraged all instructors, learners and institutions to put much effort into learning in the classrooms to make sure they are competent enough,” the Director General of thestated.

Source: citifmonline