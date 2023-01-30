3 hours ago

More than 30,000 printed Ghanaian passports are gathering dust at the Accra and Kumasi passport application centres following the failure of the applicants to collect them.

Even though the passport office has communicated to the applicants that their passports are ready, they have still not collected them.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration under which the passport office operates has expressed concern over the growing number of uncollected printed passports.

In a statement dated Monday, January 30, 2023, the Ministry called on all passport applicants who are yet to collect their passports to visit their respective passport application centres to do so, as they would be required for future renewal.

Below is a copy of the statement

UNCOLLECTED PASSPORTS AT VARIOUS PASSPORT APPLICATION CENTRES

ACCRA, 30TH JANUARY, 2023 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to inform the general public, particularly passport applicants about the urgent need for them to collect their printed passports from the various Passport Application Centres (PACs).

The Ministry is concerned that even though applicants have been informed through text messages that their passports have been printed and sent to the various Passport Application Centres, most of them are yet to be collected. Accra and Kumasi Passport Application Centres alone have about thirty thousand (30,000) uncollected passports.

In view of the above, the Ministry is calling on passport applicants who are yet to collect their passports to visit their respective Passport Application Centres to do so, as they would be required for future renewal.

Passport Applicants can also call the Ministry's Client Service Unit on the following numbers to confirm the status of their passport applications — 024 079 3072, 024 091 3284.

While thanking the general public for their cooperation on this important matter, the Ministry takes the opportunity to assure that the Passport Office remains committed to its mandate of delivering enhanced service to the general public.