2 hours ago

Boinso, a suburb of Enchi in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region, has been devastated by a heavy rainfall, leading to the collapse of over 325 houses.

As a result, thousands of residents have been left homeless, although fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

The torrential downpour caused severe damage, washing away valuable possessions such as beds, mattresses, clothes, and money.

The affected residents of Boinso shared their harrowing experiences with Adom News, expressing their challenges in finding shelter and pleading for assistance from the authorities.

In response to the distressing situation, the National Disaster Management Organisation has swiftly intervened to provide aid and support to the affected community.

Families who have lost their homes are now struggling to find shelter, compounding their already dire circumstances.

The residents are, therefore, calling on the local authorities, along with humanitarian organisations to join forces in providing immediate relief and support to the affected residents.