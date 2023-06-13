3 hours ago

Government has announced that about 5.7 million people living in some rural communities will soon benefit from four major water expansion projects currently under construction.

The projects which cost over $1 billion dollars will serve some deprived communities within the Volta, Western, Bono and Northern Regions.

This was announced when a five-member delegation from the World Bank Global Directorate for Water Practice paid a courtesy call to the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources ahead of the launch of the Ghana Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Sector Development Programme.

Speaking during the meeting, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah gave further details for the ongoing projects.

“One project in the Keta area, the Keta Water Project is about 70 percent complete and that is $70 million. We have in the Bono Region, a £30 million project which is ongoing, and in Sekondi-Takoradi, we just came back from there and the contractors are on site, and up north, we are going to have our biggest water project, and we hope it also comes on.”

Source: citifmonline