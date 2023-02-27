8 hours ago

The Farouk Aliu Mahama Educational Care Fund-FAMEC-FUND, a scholarship fund set up under the auspices of the Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, has disbursed scholarship funds to over 70 brilliant but needy students.

The beneficiaries are pursuing courses at various levels in different tertiary institutions.

The MP’s scholarship fund will cushion the beneficiary students in footing their academic user fees and other educational expenditure.

Farouk Aliu Mahama, on his election as MP for the area in 2020, instituted the FAMEC-FUND to support the education of particularly needy but brilliant constituents.

The presentation of funds took place on Saturday, February 25th at the Yendi Community Centre.

Farouk Aliu Mahama has been leveraging his position to uplift the people of Yendi.

Prior to entering parliament, he already undertook numerous interventions that sought to transform and touch the lives of the good people of Yendi.

He has spearheaded a major change in the politics of Yendi by transiting Yendi politics to one of real transformation.

