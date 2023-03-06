2 hours ago

Over 800 individuals have picked up nomination forms to contest for various Parliamentary seats across the country on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming primaries.

The aspirants who have picked up the forms are expected to file their nomination on March 20, 2023.p

Chairman of the NDC’s internal elections committee, Kakra Essamuah in an interview with Citi News said the process has been going on smoothly.

“Right now, there is an idea. About 800 persons have [started the process] online. We cannot be sure of how many will file until the final day. But, all the challenges have been resolved and no one had difficulties with the process.”

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023, to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections.

Per the timetable outlined by the party, interested individuals are expected to pick up nomination forms from the party’s website or its headquarters.

So far, four persons have picked up forms for the presidential primaries.

The submission and filing of forms would also take place from Monday, March 20, 2023, to Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at a fee of GH¢40,000.

Subsequently, vetting for the aspirants will be held from 27th to 29th March.

Fee charges for picking up forms go for GH¢30,000 while the filing fees go for GH¢500,000.

However, the party has stated that women and persons living with disabilities will pay 50% of all charges should they decide to pick up forms to contest.

The elections for both the presidential and parliamentary will be held in all constituencies.

The party also emphatically stated that SALL is not excluded from the elections.

So far, the names of four personalities — former President, John Dramani Mahama; a former Minister of Finance, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, a former Metropolitan Chief Executive of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu and private businessman, Ernest Krobeah are preparing for the presidential contest.

Source: citifmonline