Over GHghs5.6m in fines: Police, Parliament, Judiciary, and others penalised for RTI breaches

Corruption Watch Ghana has uncovered that more than 60 state and private institutions, including some of the country’s most powerful governance bodies, have been fined for breaching Ghana’s Right to Information (RTI) law.

According to its latest report, released Monday, September 29, the RTI Commission (RTIC) has imposed penalties totalling GH₵ 5.6 million on institutions that either refused or failed to release information requested by citizens.

The Ghana Police Service alone has been sanctioned to the tune of GH₵ 450,357, while Parliament has paid GH₵ 53,785.

The Judicial Service owes GH₵ 100,000, the Attorney-General’s Department owes GH₵ 50,000, and CHRAJ has been fined GH₵ 30,000. SSNIT has already settled GH₵ 200,000.

Among private organisations, the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) incurred the largest fine — GH₵ 1.365 million.

Other notable penalties include GH₵ 260,000 paid by the Ministry of Education, GH₵ 150,000 by the Lands Commission, and GH₵ 60,000 by the Audit Service. The Public Procurement Authority still has an outstanding GH₵ 100,000 fine.

The investigative report, titled “Saga over RTI: Millions Paid as Penalty,” warned that taxpayers ultimately bear the brunt since public institutions are paying their fines from state resources. The RTIC has issued more than 70 rulings against at least 60 organisations so far.

In terms of frequency, the Ministry of Education recorded the highest number of penalties (four), followed by the Ghana Police Service (three). Ten other institutions — including the Lands Commission, Judicial Service, PPA, Ministry of Energy, and Department of Urban Roads — were fined twice each.

Ironically, many of the sanctioned organisations are those mandated to uphold accountability and transparency.

“Some key governance institutions, which should promote access to information, are either refusing or failing to comply with the RTI law by denying access to information requested by citizens,” the report stated.

The six-month investigation (February–July 2025) was conducted by Corruption Watch Ghana, a CDD-Ghana initiative, in collaboration with Transparency International Ghana, the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition, and the Africa Center for International Law and Accountability, with support from the European Union and media partners Joy FM and Adom FM.