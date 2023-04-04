1 hour ago

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) says it is gradually repaying its debt to lotto winners.

The NLA claims to owe winners more than GH¢15 million.

Director-General of the NLA Sammi Awuku stated at a press conference in Accra that the entire debt will be paid.

“When the President posted me and my deputy to the NLA, we had some challenges. We met a rising debt of over GHS 15 million of unpaid wins upon assumption of office. As of now, we have cleared a greater part of the debt, and we continue to make efforts together with my very competent management team to clear the outstanding debts”, he assured.

Source: citifmonline