The Children’s Support Fund, set up to care for children who lost their parents in the August 6 helicopter crash, has so far received GHS 3,576,600 and $20,000 in donations.

An update released on Friday, August 29, 2025, indicates that the contributions made between August 19 and 28 came from both corporate institutions and individuals.

Prominent contributors include Ghana Airport Company Limited, ARB Apex Bank PLC, STL Foundation, Olam Agric, Fidelity Bank, ADB Bank, GLICO General Insurance, and the National Insurance Commission

Private individuals such as Kennedy Hedoe, Peter Adongo, Mensah Michael, Appaul Wiredu Lateef, Samuel Hodalor, and Dauda Iddi also made donations.

Coordinated by Dr. Valerie Sawyerr, Senior Presidential Advisor on Governmental Affairs, the Fund is intended to offer sustained welfare support for the affected children.

Dr. Sawyerr emphasised that contributions are still being accepted via dedicated Stanbic Bank Ghana accounts, and weekly financial updates will be shared to maintain accountability.

The helicopter crash, which occurred on August 6 in the Ashanti Region, claimed the lives of Defence Minister Dr. Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, three other senior officials, and three military personnel.