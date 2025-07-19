2 hours ago

The Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has revealed that over GH¢38 million in mobile money donations intended for the National Cathedral project cannot be accounted for due to failed transfers and missing records.

Addressing a press conference at the Jubilee House on Friday, July 18, 2025, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu said the issue came to light following a recent audit by the Auditor-General. The audit uncovered multiple financial irregularities and breaches involving the National Cathedral Secretariat and the Nehemiah Group, represented by Cary Summers.

According to him, the audit revealed that despite the Nehemiah Group vacating the construction site in March 2023, the group continued to receive payments totaling US$523,521.03, a direct violation of contract governance protocols.

“Even though the contractor stopped work at the site in March 2023, payments have continued. This imposes significant and unjustified costs on the state,” he noted. He further stated that President John Dramani Mahama has directed the Attorney General to initiate legal processes to terminate the contract in order to prevent further financial losses.

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu also disclosed that the Nehemiah Group received an additional US$110,630.56 to organize fundraising events in Houston and New York. However, the audit found that these initiatives yielded no tangible results, raising concerns over the prudent use of public funds and the lack of performance-based accountability.

Additionally, the audit revealed overlapping responsibilities between the Nehemiah Group and another subcontractor, Kubik Maltbie. Despite being tasked with coordinating and overseeing Phase 1 of the project, the Nehemiah Group operated alongside Kubik Maltbie, which received US$592,500 for similar services — about 87% of the US$675,000 paid to the Nehemiah Group in the same period.

“This suggests a troubling case of double payments for overlapping roles, with no clear distinction as to which party executed the work or received funds unjustly,” Kwakye Ofosu explained.

Furthermore, the audit flagged an additional US$24,498.17 paid to the Nehemiah Group as reimbursable expenses for activities unrelated to construction oversight — another indication of poor financial management within the project.

“These revelations point to significant lapses in oversight and raise serious questions about transparency, accountability, and the responsible use of public resources in a project of such national importance,” he stressed.

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu assured the public that the government is committed to taking firm action based on the audit's findings. He added that the National Cathedral project is among several under investigation as part of the government’s ORAL Initiative, which seeks to uncover and address misappropriation of public funds.

“Once the forensic audit is complete, its findings will inform further action. Anyone found culpable will be held accountable,” he concluded.