22 hours ago

Donations to support the children of victims of the August 6 helicopter crash have reached GHS6,583,600 and US$20,000, according to the latest update from the Children’s Support Fund.

The fund was established to provide long-term care and assistance to the children left behind after the tragic incident. Contributions continue to pour in from both individuals and organisations.

In a statement released on Saturday, September 13, Dr. Valerie Sawyerr, Coordinator of the Fund and Senior Presidential Advisor on Governmental Affairs, announced that between September 1 and 11, 2025, eleven donors made contributions.

The donors include:



NIB Ghana

Keda Ghana Ceramics Limited

Cynthia Naa Odotey

Nana Victoria Akyaa Afriyie-Abrokwa

Chase Group Foundation

Kay Simmon

MTN Ghana

Dela Radio

KGL Technology

Charles Incoom

Ghana Commercial Bank

How to Donate

Donations to the Children’s Support Fund can be made through Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited (Stanbic Heights Branch, Accra). Account details are as follows:



GHS Account: 9040013628372



USD Account: 9040013628534

Cheques and bank drafts should be made payable to: CHILDREN SUPPORT FUND 6825.

Mobile money (MoMo) donations are also accepted via designated platforms.