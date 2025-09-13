Donations to support the children of victims of the August 6 helicopter crash have reached GHS6,583,600 and US$20,000, according to the latest update from the Children’s Support Fund.

The fund was established to provide long-term care and assistance to the children left behind after the tragic incident. Contributions continue to pour in from both individuals and organisations.

In a statement released on Saturday, September 13, Dr. Valerie Sawyerr, Coordinator of the Fund and Senior Presidential Advisor on Governmental Affairs, announced that between September 1 and 11, 2025, eleven donors made contributions.

The donors include:


  1. NIB Ghana


  2. Keda Ghana Ceramics Limited


  3. Cynthia Naa Odotey


  4. Nana Victoria Akyaa Afriyie-Abrokwa


  5. Chase Group Foundation


  6. Kay Simmon


  7. MTN Ghana


  8. Dela Radio


  9. KGL Technology


  10. Charles Incoom


  11. Ghana Commercial Bank

How to Donate
Donations to the Children’s Support Fund can be made through Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited (Stanbic Heights Branch, Accra). Account details are as follows:


  • GHS Account: 9040013628372


  • USD Account: 9040013628534

Cheques and bank drafts should be made payable to: CHILDREN SUPPORT FUND 6825.

Mobile money (MoMo) donations are also accepted via designated platforms.