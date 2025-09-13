Donations to support the children of victims of the August 6 helicopter crash have reached GHS6,583,600 and US$20,000, according to the latest update from the Children’s Support Fund.
The fund was established to provide long-term care and assistance to the children left behind after the tragic incident. Contributions continue to pour in from both individuals and organisations.
In a statement released on Saturday, September 13, Dr. Valerie Sawyerr, Coordinator of the Fund and Senior Presidential Advisor on Governmental Affairs, announced that between September 1 and 11, 2025, eleven donors made contributions.
The donors include:
-
NIB Ghana
-
Keda Ghana Ceramics Limited
-
Cynthia Naa Odotey
-
Nana Victoria Akyaa Afriyie-Abrokwa
-
Chase Group Foundation
-
Kay Simmon
-
MTN Ghana
-
Dela Radio
-
KGL Technology
-
Charles Incoom
-
Ghana Commercial Bank
How to Donate
Donations to the Children’s Support Fund can be made through Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited (Stanbic Heights Branch, Accra). Account details are as follows:
-
GHS Account: 9040013628372
-
USD Account: 9040013628534
Cheques and bank drafts should be made payable to: CHILDREN SUPPORT FUND 6825.
Mobile money (MoMo) donations are also accepted via designated platforms.
Comments