2 hours ago

The overlord of the Talensi Traditional area, Tongo - Raana Naab Kugbil Namaltang has cut the sod for the construction of a FIFA standard Astro Turf at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

With him were five sub-chiefs from the Talensi Traditional area, the Regional Football Association Chairman Alhaji Salifu Zida and his Regional Executives, the Assistant Headmaster of the Bolgatanga Senior High School Cletus Zoot and the District Chief Executive of Talensi - Thomas Duanab Wuni Pearson.

It will be recalled that the Ghana Football Association on Wednesday, August 05, 2020, secured the land for the construction of an AstroTurf at Winkogo, Bolgatanga following the decision of the Executive Council to use part of the project funds from the FIFA Forward 1.0 program for the construction of two Astro Turfs - one at Prampram and the other one at Bolgatanga in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region.

The facility, when completed, will serve the people of Bolgatanga and its environs and will help solve the huge sports infrastructure deficit the region has been facing over the years.

FIFA has taken the site through evaluation, testing, assessment, Geological and GeoTech survey and open tender before awarding the contract for the final phase of the project.

The project is expected to be completed and handed over to the Ghana Football Association by January 2023. The Astro Turf will serve the people of Bolgatanga and its environs when completed.