4 hours ago

During the unveiling ceremony of Nsoatreman FC's newly appointed coach, Maxwell Konadu, and general manager, Eric Alagidede, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, the club's owner and bankroller, expressed his determination to make a significant impact in Ghana football.

The event took place on Sunday, July 23, 2023, and saw Baffour Awuah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Sunyani West Constituency, passionately sharing his vision for the club.

Baffour Awuah proudly stated that Nsoatreman FC managed to beat off competition from football giants like Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, as well as clubs from South Africa and Uganda, to secure the services of Maxwell Konadu as their coach.

He emphasized that this achievement serves as a testament to the club's potential and demonstrates that they are not to be underestimated in Ghanaian football.

The club's owner firmly asserted that financial considerations were not the primary factor in Maxwell Konadu's decision to join Nsoatreman FC.

Despite the allure of other glamorous clubs, Konadu opted to be a part of the Nsoatre-based club, further reinforcing Baffour Awuah's belief in the team's potential.

“Had it being money, Hearts of Oak and Kotoko could have snap him up. Hearts of Oak made contact but he decided to join us”

“Interestingly, it wasn’t only the two glamorous clubs that were yearning for his signature, there were clubs also from South Africa and Uganda who wanted him but we beat off competition to secure his services. We want to tell Ghanaians we have come to stay and that, we are not minnows in Ghana football, we are here to compete and leave a mark” he said.

With Konadu now at the helm, the club is set to compete at the highest level and make a lasting impact in the world of Ghanaian football.

