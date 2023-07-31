3 hours ago

The founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, has announced plans to sue Nana Agradaa, a former fetish priestess who is now an evangelist.

Owusu Bempah made this revelation during a sermon at his church on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

“We are taking her (Agradaa) to court. It isn’t me but the family is part, the church elders are also involved and some pastors too.

“If we get to the court then we would see what would transpire,” he said in Twi to his congregation.

It is not clear why Owusu-Bempah sued Agradaa but before disclosing the court case, the founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International narrated how he has helped the former fetish priestess turn evangelist in the past.

He said he helped Agradaa when she had an issue with New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, and also in her conversion to Christianity.

In June 2023, pandemonium broke out during the church service at Heaven Way Champion Ministries International, owned by Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, popularly known as Nana Agradaa.

In the middle of the service, Manasseh De Game Changer, a junior pastor of Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, was called to the front of the congregation.

Manasseh, who had previously made various allegations against Agradaa during a social media spat, attempted to apologize to the former fetish priestess-turned-evangelist.

However, his attempt to make amends for his actions was met with anger from members of the congregation and some of Agradaa's junior pastors.

Ghana Police Service on Sunday, September 12, 2021, arrested Rev Owusu Bempah and four others, for their involvement in the creation and circulation of multiple videos which contained threats of causing harm and violence.

The police pointed out that they were also arrested for brandishing a weapon, as well as assault, on some police personnel who were injured and currently in medical treatment.

According to the police, the suspects were arrested “after critically analyzing the said videos and based on intelligence gathered”.

Already, two other suspects in connection with the acts are said to be on the run with the Police in pursuit of them.

Owusu Bempah's arrest was linked to public disagreements with Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, formerly known as Nana Agradaa.

The duo and their followers had at the time been at loggerheads, throwing threats and unprintable words at each other on social media.

The war of words first started when the now-repented fetish priestess labelled the head pastor of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah a ‘useless prophet’ via social media.

Source: Ghanaweb