Security Analyst Adib Saani is concerned by what he calls baseless and reckless prophecies bordering on the security of the state.

He particularly cited recent pronouncements by Head Pastor of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International (GWPMI) Isaac Owusu Bempah, who defied a police directive against prophecies that could trigger fear and panic.

“In the past, he has also said a number of controversial things and done controversial things as well that got him into trouble so I would have expected that he learns lessons from it,” Saani submitted on TV3 on Sunday, January 1.

Barely 12 hours prior, Owusu Bempah delivered about 18 prophecies about Ghana and other countries, among his promouncements were that a coup could happen in the country if security measures and intercessory prayers are not intensified.

Sani believes Owusu Bempah is largely emboldened by his political connections, citing a recent visit by Vice President Bawumia to his church as subtle motivation to make such pronouncements.

“Unfortunately, we had the Vice President visit his church and a donation of GH¢50,000 was made,” the security analyst noted.

“I think it was a strategic move. The Vice President shouldn’t have gone to him because it is more like normalising what he does or sort of an approval stamp for what he does considering how controversial he is.

“As a result, I think he has been motivated and emboldened by that visit and he feels beyond reproach.

“That is why he is still into making such baseless reckless statement that has negative ramifications for the state.”

Owusu Bempah was very close to Akufo-Addo until they fell out after the clergyman was arrested and put before court over a public disturbance case.

Earlier this year, he announced that he was no longer on good terms with the president and that he had stopped praying for him and the government.

On Christmas day, however, he hosted Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia who appealed to him to remember the government in prayer.

