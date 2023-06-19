1 hour ago

Aduana Stars' head coach Samuel Paa Kwasi Fabin has confirmed that he has left the club after his one-year contract expired.

Fabin, who previously coached various Ghanaian youth teams, returned to Aduana Stars for a second stint as head coach.

During his time at Aduana Stars, Fabin's team showed promise and competed for the league title.

However, they fell short and were unable to clinch the ultimate prize, finishing behind Medeama.

Fabin acknowledged that his contract with Aduana Stars has come to an end and expressed his openness to joining other clubs such as Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

"I had signed a one-year contract with Aduana Stars, and now it has come to an end. Coaching is my profession, and I am open to any team [such as Kotoko or Hearts] that requires my services," stated Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin.

As a professional coach, he is eager to continue his coaching career and is open to opportunities with other teams.

Aduana Stars had a strong first half of the season and led the league standings for a significant portion. However, their performance in the second half of the season hindered their chances of winning the title.