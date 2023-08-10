2 hours ago

In an exciting development, Legon Cities Football Club has officially introduced Paa Kwesi Fabin as the head coach in preparation for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

With a wealth of experience under his belt, Fabin will take the helm of the club, steering its trajectory with the primary objective of nurturing young talents and molding them into a formidable force within the Premier League.

Following his departure from Aduana Stars, Fabin has committed to a two-year tenure with the Royals, solidifying his role within the coaching setup.

Having previously held managerial positions at prestigious clubs such as Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars, Paa Kwesi Fabin provided insights into his motivation for embracing this new opportunity.

"After my tenure with Aduana, I had contemplated a period of rest, particularly distancing myself from the rigors of the Premier League," he shared.

"However, when Legon Cities approached me and I delved into their project, I found myself compelled to take on this challenge.

"Contrary to what some may perceive as a low-pressure role, I consider this a chance to nurture emerging talents. The team has entrusted me with the task of developing young players, and concurrently, we aspire to carve a niche as a competitive entity within the league. Furthermore, we aim to foster a culture of player development and achieve commendable success in the league."

As the anticipation builds, the Ghana Premier League is set to kick off in September, marking the inception of a new chapter under Paa Kwesi Fabin's astute leadership at Legon Cities Football Club.