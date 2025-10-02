2 hours ago

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has ordered Ibrahim Muniru, Deputy Head of Human Resources at the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology, to refund GH¢31,847.00 after being implicated in irregular salary payments.

The directive follows findings in the Auditor-General’s Report that Muniru allegedly continued to validate the salary of Abdul-Hakeem Iddrisu, an employee who had vacated his post.

According to the report, Iddrisu was absent for 109 working days between March and August 2024, despite being issued two absenteeism queries by his supervisor. Despite these warnings, Muniru is said to have continued authorizing salary payments. PAC described the act as a serious breach of financial regulations and administrative procedures.

During the Committee’s public hearing on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, Ranking Member Samuel Atta-Mills issued a 90-day ultimatum for Muniru to refund the money.

“Madam [referring to the ministry’s HR head], we’ll make it simple: whoever did the validation must pay GH¢31,847.00. Auditors should ensure the money is recovered. He’s in the office, probably watching us. He has 90 days to pay this amount,” Atta-Mills said.

Committee Chairperson Abena Osei-Asare also expressed disappointment, stressing that repeated warnings were ignored. “You knew he wasn’t at work. His supervisor had issued queries, and yet you kept paying him. All these were brought to your attention, but the validator still went ahead to validate,” she said.

The hearings are part of PAC’s scrutiny of the Auditor-General’s Report for the year ending December 31, 2024, which resumed on September 29, 2025. Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) under review include the Ghana Statistical Service, Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service, Ministry of Justice and Attorney General’s Department, Ministry of Local Government, and others.

PAC emphasized that its oversight is aimed at reinforcing accountability and transparency in the management of public funds. The Committee has adjourned its sittings to Monday, October 27, 2025.