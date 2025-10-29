2 hours ago

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has directed that officials of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) responsible for unauthorised expenditures exceeding GH₵180 million in 2023 be referred to the Attorney-General for prosecution.

The directive follows findings from the 2023 Auditor-General’s Report, which uncovered that ECG overspent across 13 budget lines without prior approval from its governing board.

During a PAC sitting on Tuesday, October 28, Ranking Member Samuel Atta-Mills lambasted ECG’s management, describing their actions as a serious breach of financial discipline and a violation of corporate governance principles.

According to the report, ECG exceeded its approved budgets in several key areas:



Staff fuel: GH₵2.8 million budgeted; GH₵3.6 million spent.



Communication: GH₵4.2 million budgeted; GH₵7.9 million spent.



Consultancy services: GH₵40 million budgeted; GH₵58.6 million spent.



Stakeholder engagement: GH₵3.1 million budgeted; GH₵49 million spent.

“Staff fuel — did they drive around the world? The budget was GH₵2.8 million, and you spent GH₵3.6 million. Communication, you budgeted GH₵4.2 million but spent GH₵7.9 million. Consultancy, GH₵40 million was approved, but you used GH₵58.6 million. Stakeholders’ expenses, from GH₵3.1 million to GH₵49 million — and you still want to increase tariffs?”

Expressing outrage, Mr. Atta-Mills questioned the company’s financial discipline, saying:He urged the committee to ensure those responsible are prosecuted, arguing that accountability must be enforced to restore public trust and deter future misconduct.

PAC Chair Abena Osei Asare also directed ECG to tighten internal controls and ensure all future expenditures receive board approval before implementation.

The revelations have further intensified public scrutiny of ECG’s financial management practices, particularly as the company continues to seek higher electricity tariffs amid operational inefficiencies and consumer dissatisfaction.