16 hours ago

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has raised red flags over a steep 72% increase in rent payments by the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), which rose from GH¢3.2 million in 2023 to GH¢5.5 million in 2024.

Appearing before the Committee on Friday, August 22, 2025, YEA officials, led by CEO Malik Basintale, faced tough questions for failing to contest the significant cost escalation.

YEA management explained that the payments stemmed from a 2023 arrangement in which the Ministry of Works and Housing handed over the facility currently occupied by the Agency to Messrs K&A Developers as private managers.

Committee members, however, expressed concern that the sharp rise in rental fees was draining resources that could otherwise support youth empowerment programmes.

In his response, the Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, assured the Committee that steps were being taken to secure a permanent office space for the Agency.

“The CEO and I have engaged with the Chief of Staff on getting permanent accommodation for the YEA. In due time, we will report to this august House on the plans made and the facilities made available to the Agency,” he said.

The matter has reignited debate about the financial sustainability of government agencies, with the PAC stressing the need for prudent use of state resources.