2 hours ago

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), working in collaboration with the Auditor-General, has announced the recovery of more than GH¢12.9 billion in misappropriated state funds.

The revelation comes as the Committee continues its public hearings with officials from ministries, departments, and agencies cited in the 2024 Auditor-General’s Report for financial infractions.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, PAC Chairperson Abena Osei-Asare credited the achievement to strong cooperation between the Committee and the Auditor-General’s office.

“One thing I am clear about is that what we are doing is yielding positive results. Per the work of the Public Accounts Committee, and with the support of the Auditor-General, we have been able to retrieve GH¢12.9 billion. There is a whole report on that which we will be sharing with the public at the right time,” she said.

The Committee reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring accountability and transparency in the management of public resources, stressing that financial discipline is central to restoring public trust.

PAC is expected to resume sittings on October 27, 2025, as it continues to scrutinize state institutions flagged in the Auditor-General’s report.