1 hour ago

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament has referred the management of the Ghana Maritime Authority to the Attorney General for prosecution over procurement breaches.

The Auditor General in its 2020 report cited the institution for seven procurement breaches and recommended that the management of the Authority be sanctioned in accordance with the procurement laws.

Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, James Klutse Avedzi endorsed the recommendation.

“This is a straightforward matter that you are to be sanctioned in accordance with section 92, so we are therefore referring the case to the Attorney General.”

Meanwhile, the National Communications Authority (NCA) appearing before the Public Accounts Committee said it is doing everything possible to retrieve $22 million debt from Vodafone Ghana following the sale of spectrum to the telecommunication company.

The 2020 Auditor General’s report revealed outstanding revenue of $26.6 million and GH¢32. 2 million Ghana by the NCA due to weak internal controls over revenue accounting and management which could lead to loss of public funds.

Out of the stipulated figure, Vodafone Ghana paid one million dollars owed to the NCA.

Speaking at the Public Accounts Committee meeting, the Director General of the NCA, Joe Anokye said efforts are being made by the government to address the situation due to its 30 percent shares in Vodafone.

Source: citifmonline