5 hours ago

The Chief of Paga in the Upper East Region has appealed to Citi TV/FM to use its platform to push for the speedy reconstruction of the Burkina Faso border main gate.

The border gate which gives indication of an entry or exit out of Ghana was pulled down years back in anticipation of giving it a facelift.

However, years on, the border gate is yet to be worked on.

Speaking during a courtesy call by patrons of the Heritage Caravan on the Paga Pio, the Chief among other things welcomed the Caravanites.

“You are very welcome here. We are very excited to have you join. We only want to appeal to you to use your platform to push for the speedy reconstruction of the Burkina Faso border main gate,” the acting personal assistant to the Chief of Paga, Kwame Nabare said on behalf of the Chief.

The Managing Director for Citi FM/TV, Samuel Attah-Mensah responding to the appeal said “we came last year, and it was this way, we promised to come and replace but due to the covid-19 pandemic, we could not go ahead with this. But then, we will do our best to use our medium to get the people whose duty it is to get this done to act.”

About Heritage Caravan

The Heritage Caravan is part of Citi TV and Citi FM’s Heritage Month. It is a week-long road trip that takes participants through various regions of Ghana in order to experience the rich culture, dynamic traditions, and historical snippets of Ghanaian heritage.

This year’s Caravan left Accra on Saturday, March 4, 2023, and will return on March 11.

The Heritage Caravan 2023 is powered by Citi TV in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority with support from Citi FM and proudly sponsored by Hollard Ghana, the European Union, Malta Guinness, Ebony Condoms, GOIL Company Ltd., National Lotteries Authority, Voltic Mineral Water and Colgate Natural Extracts.

Source: citifmonline