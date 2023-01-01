2 hours ago

Italian Serie B side Palermo has identified Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Gyasi as a key target as they aim to strengthen their squad for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

Fabio Lucioni, the team's sporting director, is currently engaged in advanced negotiations with Gyasi's current club, Spezia, in hopes of securing the signing of their captain.

While talks have progressed, it is important to acknowledge that there are still significant details to be worked out before the deal can be finalized. Both Palermo and Spezia are aware that there is a considerable distance to go before reaching a conclusive agreement.

Gyasi played a prominent role for Spezia in the recently concluded season, making a total of 35 appearances for the club and scoring two goals. Despite his contributions, Spezia was unable to avoid relegation from the Italian Serie A.

In the relegation playoff against Hellas Verona, Spezia suffered a defeat, sealing their fate and consigning them to Serie B.

Emmanuel Gyasi, an international player for Ghana, has a current contract with Spezia that is set to expire in the summer of 2025.

As negotiations continue between Palermo and Spezia, fans and football enthusiasts will be eager to see how the potential transfer unfolds and how Gyasi's addition could bolster Palermo's squad in their pursuit of success in Serie B.