One of the vibrant private tertiary institutions in Ghana, Palm Institute has introduced a degree programme to empower its students to attain higher heights in the world of work.

The programme, BSc. Business Information Technology seeks to equip business students with knowledge and skills in business and information technology, so they can deploy such skills in solving problems that confront them in their endeavours.

“Our programme will help students tackle corporate problems and create scenarios and modules using their IT and business background to provide IT solutions for corporations. Being able to develop modules is very important but even more important is being able to develop them and make them work in real-life situations. The education we give our students and the hands-on training using programming methods like python, java, among others, will help students turn their modules into automated systems and with deep learning and machine learning, develop intelligent artificial programmes and systems to help corporations and society solve the problems they encounter,” Founder & President of Palm Institute, Dr. Peter Carlos Okantey said in an interview with citinewsroom.com.

Palm Institute is a liberal arts university-college, affiliated to the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and accredited by the National Accreditation Board (NAB).

It is located in Shai Hills in the Shai Osudoku District within the Greater Accra Region.

The Institute has been in existence for more than a decade.

The Institute offers professional certification programmes in Negotiation, Conflict Management, and ADR, Cybersecurity & Safety Management, Data-Driven Dynamic Web Application Development (Foundation & Advanced), Google Cloud Fundamentals, Mobile Application Development and Programming Fundamentals.

“Technology is not the business. It is used to enhance the business. By teaching the students business and technology together as a course, we are teaching the students how to take business processes and use the tools and technological structures available to grow businesses, to grow ideas, to grow business processes and enhance them. Our job in our University College is to help the student to learn the business, rules, processes, strategies and educate them on how to identify problems and how to solve these problems using technology,” Dr. Okantey said.

Palm Institute is commencing its September 2021 admission process from today, March 31, 2021.

Click here for more information on the admission process.

Source: citifmonline