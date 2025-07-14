9 hours ago

Chelsea stunned European champions Paris Saint Germain with a dominant 3-0 triumph in the FIFA Club World Cup final, held in New York, thanks to a dazzling display led by Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro.

Palmer, the England star, struck twice in quick succession — in the 22nd and 30th minutes — with two near-identical finishes that left PSG scrambling.

Joao Pedro added a third just before halftime, finishing a flowing move that sealed the contest before the break.

Facing a PSG side that had cruised through Europe and dominated recent matches in the U.S., Chelsea delivered a tactical masterclass.

Enzo Maresca’s men executed relentless pressing and incisive passing that consistently unpicked the Parisians' defence.

PSG improved marginally in the second half, with Ousmane Dembélé rattling the post and Vitinha narrowly missing, but Chelsea's backline remained rock-solid to preserve the clean sheet.

The night ended in further frustration for PSG as Joao Neves was shown a red card for pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair in the closing stages — a moment that summed up the French champions' unraveling.

With this emphatic win, Chelsea lift the Club World Cup in style, making a bold statement on the global stage.