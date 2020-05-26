1 hour ago

Bernard Mensah is a player in demand as his impressive form for Turkish side Kayserispor has brought the attention of many clubs to the Ghanaian midfielder.

Greek Super side PAOK Thesaloniki are prepared to stump up €6 million to secure the signing of the in demand Ghanaian midfielder.

Mensah has been the subject of interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray, Besiktas and Fenerbahce.

The Ghanaian midfielder has in the past admitted he wants to play Champions League football next season.

He has been in very good form this season in Turkish Super League having scored three goals and provided 8 assists in 21 league appearances.

The Greek side who are currently second in the Greek league with two games to go before the league was suspended want to bolster their squad for next season.

Kayserispor bought the midfielder from Athletico Madrid €3.6 million after numerous loan spells.