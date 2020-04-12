54 minutes ago

Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK, Papa Owusu Ankomah, who was earlier admmited at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after testing positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19) has been moved to a side ward.

Sources tell DGN Online that the doctors discharged him after his condition started improving.

“Comforting news for him and his family and the whole of London Mission, ” a source said.

The UK is currently among the top 10 countries with the most confirmed Covid-19 cases recording over 65,000 cases and more than 8,900 deaths.

About two days ago, the National Health Service (NHS) of the UK says Britain was the fifth country in the world with the highest coronavirus death toll.