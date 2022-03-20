3 hours ago

This year's edition of the paragliding festival, which is normally observed during the Easter period on the Odweanoma Mountain, near Atibie in the Kwahu South Municipality in the Eastern Region, has been officially launched.

The festival involves flying in unmotorised crafts with the help of the wind.

The festival which normally attracts paragliders and pilots from countries such as the United Kingdom, France, USA, South Africa, Canada, Japan and Romania, among others, has not taken place in the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pilots usually take off from the top of the Odweanoma Mountain and circle Nkawkaw before landing at the Nkawkaw Sports Stadium.

Until the COVID-19 outbreak forced a stop of the annual Kwahu paragliding festival, it had become a popular tourist attraction, which put the area on the world tourism map for decades.

Activities earmarked for this year’s event include a hot air balloon experience, food bazaar, Kwahu Gwaso (market), pool side parties, musical concerts and church service.

Official launch

At a short ceremony to officially launch the event at Abene, the seat of the Kwahu Paramountcy last Wednesday, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Akwasi Agyeman, said as usual foreign pilots would be honouring the invitation to display at the festivities which start from April 15 to April 18.

He said his outfit had engaged event organisers and other key stakeholders in Accra to look at ways of making the event successful and incident free.

COVID-19 safety protocols

He said that this year's event would not be business as usual but would be streamlined by licensing event organisers, merchandising and adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols, among others.

The GTA, Mr Agyeman said, would be making available a guide to inform tourists and the general public about the various events and other vital information about the festivities.

The CEO indicated that hoteliers, event organisers and other key stakeholders would be given the opportunity to advertise their products.