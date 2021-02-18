2 hours ago

The Parah Foundation, the Missions wing of the Remi Gharbin Ministries, has provided a mechanised borehole for the people of Tinkong Tenurase village in the Akuapim North district of the Eastern region.

The water facility, which comes with a 10,000 littre tank to store water, and worth about GH¢30,000 is expected to provide potable water for the about 5,000 people in the community.

Inauguration

Speaking at a short ceremony to hand over the facility to the community on January 30, 2021, Rev. Remi Gharbin, the Shepherd of Remi Gharbin Ministries, expressed optimism that the borehole will help solve water-borne diseases in the community.

She said the Foundation heard about the lack of potable water in the community in the media and decided to come to their aid.

For her, it was the vision of the Foundation to provide support such as providing potable water for underprivileged communities and orphanage homes.

Rev. Gharbin said the water will go a long way to help the people in the community to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols such washing hands with soap.

"In this dispensation where water is very essential, we have been privileged to provide water; we are grateful to God," she noted.

Commendation

The Assembly Member for the area, Samuel Abotsi, commended Parah Foundation for the gesture and pledged that the community will maintain the facility well in order to serve the purpose for which it was provided.

He also called on other benevolent organisations and individuals to come to the aid of the communities in the area.

Background

Remi Gharbin Ministries is a virtual Church; which means that their services are conducted on social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube. The Parah Foundation on the other hand is an arm of Remi Gharbin ministries which focuses attention on social intervention projects such water provision and assistance to orphanage homes.