1 hour ago

Ghana's Daniel Kankam has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after winning gold in the ongoing Paralympics qualifier in Nigeria.

Kankam qualified in style, giving Ghana it's first Gold in a competition that also serves as the qualifier to 2020 Olympics.

He becomes the third Ghanaian to win a medal after Patricia Nyamekye and Peter Abiola won silver and bronze respectively on Wednesday.

Ghana sent eight athletes to the tournament in Abuja and expectations are high for the contenders to make it to the Olympics.

The tournament in Abuja started on the 5th of February and is expected to end on the 8th.

56 years after having organised the Olympic Games, the Japanese capital will be hosting a summer edition for the second time ,from 24th July to 9th August 2020.

Japan has been an Olympic land since the summer Games of 1964, which were the first to be staged in Asia. In 2020, the country will host its fourth Games. If we include the winter games of 1972 in Sapporo and of 1998 in Nagaro.