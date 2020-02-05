Paralympic Qualify : Ghana Para Powerlifters win world medal

Two Ghanaian Para powerlifters Patricia Nyamekye and Peter Abiola have won one silver and bronze medals respectively in a Para powerlifting world competition in Nigeria.

The exploits qualify them to 2020 Olympics in Japan.

Ghana sent eight athletes to Nigeria and the rest of them will be in contention for their Tokyo ticket.

The Ghana Para Powerlifting Association had initially sent a four-member team to Tehran -Iran to train for this year’s qualifier in Abuja – Nigeria which started on 5th February.

They later joined four of their colleagues in Ghana to embark on the trip to Nigeria.

The eight athletes who trained in Ghana left the country Sunday, February 2, 2020, to join their teammates from Tehran at the Abuja 2020, a road to Tokyo Para Powerlifting world cup.

56 years after having organised the Olympic Games, the Japanese capital will be hosting a summer edition for the second time , from 24th July to 9th August 2020.

Japan has been an Olympic land since the summer Games of 1964, which were the first to be staged in Asia. In 2020, the country will host its fourth Games. If we include the winter games of 1972 in Sapporo and of 1998 in Nagaro.

Credit Akakpo Agodji, Ashh FM