The Paramount Chief of Yeji and President of the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs, Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese V, has issued a heartfelt plea to the government and philanthropists, urging them to come to the aid of communities affected by flooding in the region.

In an interview with TV XYZ, Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese V highlighted the severe impact of the flooding on the affected communities, emphasizing the extensive damages caused to their livelihoods.

He stressed the urgent need for support from both the government and the general public to alleviate the hardships faced by the residents.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Kwaku Boam, the parliamentary candidate representing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Pru East Constituency in the Bono East Region, shared alarming statistics about the crisis.

Boam revealed that approximately 3000 people have been severely affected by the floods, leading to significant disruptions in economic activities.

He underscored the importance of collective support from the general public and the government to aid in the recovery and restoration of the affected communities' livelihoods. The call for assistance comes as the region grapples with the aftermath of the flooding, emphasizing the need for swift and comprehensive intervention to mitigate the challenges faced by the residents.