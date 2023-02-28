2 hours ago

Brands and Communications manager of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko has called for his coach Seydou Zerbo to be pardoned for certain unguarded comments he made about Aduana Stars.

Asante Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbou has accused Aduana Stars of fixing all their home matches following his side's defeat to them in the MTN FA Cup clash last Sunday.

Asante Kotoko whose away form has been patchy this season was dumped out of the MTN FA Cup game by a lone goal from former Kotoko player Sam Adams at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park at Dormaa.

Adams converted from the spot in the 57th minute after an apparent foul from a Kotoko defender in the box.

An animated Syedou Zerbo accused the referee of winning the game for Aduana Stars as he bowed to pressure from the home fans at halftime.

But speaking in an interview with Oyerepa FM, the club's spokesperson has apologized on behalf of his coach but says that his frustration is borne out of the many unfair referring decision the club has suffered this season.

"Pardon Zerbo, officiating has caused us . we have had several issues with officiating that has seen some referees punished.

The points difference between the top-placed team and us is seven points. If you have gone through all this, you will pardon the Kotoko coach.” he said