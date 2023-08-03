2 hours ago

In a bid to better support children with autism and help them integrate into society, parents and teachers are urged to prioritize effective communication mechanisms.

Sandra Dalsey, the founder of the Foundation for Children Speaks, stresses the crucial role of communication in facilitating the inclusion of children with special needs.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability rooted in differences in the brain. Individuals with ASD often face challenges in social communication and interaction and may exhibit restricted or repetitive behaviors and interests. Additionally, their methods of learning, movement, and attention can differ from those without ASD.

Recent global statistics indicate that approximately one in every one hundred and sixty children is affected by autism. In Ghana, the Centre for Learning and Childhood Development reports that an estimated 38.7 percent of children under the age of fourteen are affected by the condition.

Addressing the challenges associated with autism, Selorm George, a speech-language pathologist, emphasizes the need to educate and empower parents to effectively manage the condition in their children.

“We need to educate and empower parents, equipping them with strategies and tips to enhance communication and manage behaviours at home. As parents spend the most time with their children with autism, their support is crucial for the child’s development.”

Recognizing the significance of parental empowerment, Sandy Dorsey, the founder of Smiles for Speech, advocates providing parents with the necessary resources and tools to effectively care for their children with autism, especially during times when challenging behaviours related to the condition may arise.

“We want parents to feel empowered and well-equipped to take care of their children with autism, supporting them through the behaviours that are characteristic of the condition.”

By focusing on effective communication and providing parents with the tools and support they need, it is hoped that children with autism can be better integrated into society, fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for their growth and development.

Source: citifmonline