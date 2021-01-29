2 hours ago

Parents have been advised to prioritize the health of their children by supporting them to comply with the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Madam Mariama Karley Amui, the Ablekuma Central Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said children must be given close attention and supervision in adhering to the protocols because they were also susceptible to the covid-19.

The safety protocols include wearing of nose masks, frequent washing of hands with soap under running water, use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and maintenance of social distancing.

The MCE gave the advice when she visited the Mamprobi Salvation Army ‘B’ Primary School, together with officials of the Assembly and the Ablekuma Central Education Directorate, to inspect how the COVID-19 safety protocols were being observed and to intensify awareness on the viral infection.

She lauded President Akufo-Addo for equipping schools with the needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) upon their reopening.

Madam Amui noted that due to the surge in COVID-19 cases some parents were reluctant to allow their children to go to school and gave the assurance that they were in safe hands.

The MCE urged pupils not to hesitate to report to their teachers and parents in case they started feeling unwell.

She expressed appreciation to the teachers for their massive turnout and their commitment to ensuring that pupils were safe and received the best of tuition.

She donated five boxes of hand sanitizers and 1,500 nose masks in addition to some tissue paper and thermometer guns for onward distribution to schools in the District to help fight the disease.

Madam Monica Ansaba Kumahor, the Municipal Director of Education, said due to intensified education on COVID-19 and strict enforcement of the safety protocols, pupils had gradually developed the habit of observing the protocols without supervision.

“As fearful as news about the disease may sound, let us not be weary and give up. The only available and effective way to fight its spread is by religiously adhering to the protocols.”

“Fortunately, all the needed PPE have been provided by Government and so we have no excuse not to observe the protocols to the letter,” she added.

She said parents should provide additional nose masks and hand sanitizers to the children so they would not run out of stock.

Madam Kumahor expressed appreciation to the MCE for the support towards the fight against the pandemic, adding: “Thankfully, by courtesy of the MCE, 180 additional desks have recently been added to the previous 1,500 dual desks she donated last year.”

“This means we have enough desks to carry out the social distancing properly. However, for those schools without the necessary facilities we are still holding dialogue with their heads and contemplating on rolling out a shift system,” she said.