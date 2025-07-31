23 minutes ago

Parliament has approved a government request to allocate all oil revenues and mineral royalties towards funding the ambitious ‘Big Push’ infrastructure programme, which aims to significantly improve road infrastructure across Ghana.

The GH¢13.8 billion initiative is expected to be implemented through domestic financing and completed by 2028. The approval allows the government to enter into multi-year contractual commitments for selected road construction projects under the programme.

The decision follows a formal request by the government for parliamentary endorsement of the funding mechanism and long-term financing model for the initiative.

In a report presented to the House, the joint committee on Budget and Finance expressed strong support for the request. “The Committee has carefully considered the referral and is of the opinion that the request is in the right direction,” the report stated.

The committee also recalled that the Big Push programme and its funding strategy had already received initial approval as part of the 2025 Budget Statement.

The approval will now enable the government to formally commit to multi-year infrastructure contracts, in accordance with Section 33 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

“The Committee accordingly recommends to the House to approve the request for the multi-year commitments for the selected road projects under the Big Push Programme, as contained in the Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review of the 2025 Budget Statement and Economic Policy,” the report concluded.

The Big Push Programme is a flagship initiative of the government aimed at accelerating infrastructure development to stimulate economic growth and enhance national connectivity.