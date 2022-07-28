4 hours ago

After back and forth in parliament the House has finally approved a €135 million facility to finance the design and construction of phase 1 of the Suame Interchange and ancillary road projects in Suame in the Ashanti Region.

“All in favour of adopting the motion say aye, all against say No. The ayes have it, the House has adopted the motion,” myjoyonline quoted the Speaker Alban Bagbin as saying.

The agreement was laid a day after MP for the area, who is also the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was booed by some angry residents over the poor road infrastructure in the area last week.

Speaking on the floor of the House on Wednesday, the Majority Leader described the traffic situation in the area as “horrible” due to the poor nature of the Suame interchange roads.

He, however, warned that the construction will cause a dustier atmosphere and that residents must bear with the situation.

“I am hoping that the people of Suame, and indeed Kumasi, when it comes to be constructed will not use the situation that they complained about, especially the creation of dust, to jeopardise the construction of the project…I am just saying that we should anticipate this so that nobody feeds on it and creates unnecessary problems for the contractor,” he stated.

Source: Myjoyonline