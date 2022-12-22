2 hours ago

Parliament has approved the nomination of Lariba Zuweira Abudu as the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection and Francisca Oteng Mensah as her Deputy.

This comes after the two were vetted by the Appointment’s Committee of the house.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on July 28, 2022, revoked the appointment of Adwoa Safo as the Minister for the sector at a time Parliament was debating her continuous stay in the house after absenting herself from Parliament for more than 15 sitting days.

He subsequently nominated Lariba Zuweira Abudu and Francisca Oteng Mensah in August to be considered as Minister and Deputy Minister for Gender Children and Social Protection respectively.

