58 minutes ago

Parliament has adopted a report of the Finance Committee on the financing agreement between the Government of the Republic of Ghana and the International Development Association, a subsidiary of World Bank, for an amount of twenty-five million, five hundred thousand special drawing rights equivalent to (35 million US dollars) to finance the Ghana COVID-19 emergency preparedness and response project.

The agreement comes after Ghana recorded its first 2 cases on March 12, 2020. Currently, the curve of the confirmed cases has risen to 195, with 5 deaths.

The report in accordance with article 181 of the 1992 constitution of the Republic of Ghana was respectfully submitted to the house by the chairman of the committee, Mark Assibey Yeboah, reports Power FM’s, Princess Arita Anim.

The project was laid before the House Saturday, 28 March 2020, by the Deputy Minister for Finance, Mrs Abena Osei-Asare, on behalf of the sector Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Despite the absence of the Minority in the chamber, the Speaker, Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye, referred it to the Finance Committee of Parliament for consideration and approval.

Expected Outcome of the Project

The approval of the project by Parliament is to prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by the Coronavirus pandemic and strengthen national systems for public health preparedness in Ghana.

It is also expected to enhance control measures to halt further infections, loss of lives and mitigate the negative impact the outbreak may have on the country’s economy.

Also, for an upgraded national response capacity by improving access to health services, safeguarding disease surveillance and anchoring other public health interventions.

Furthermore, the Ghana COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response Project is expected to yield improved national forecasting, prevention and preparedness requirements of infrastructure (reference labs, clinical capacity), equipment, reagents and commodities, with trained local capacities embedded in national human and animal systems; improved monitoring and evaluation prevention and preparedness, built capacity for clinical and public health research, and joint- learning across the country.

Ghana’s COVID-19 Breakdown

Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu (MP) announced Wednesday morning that out of the almost 200 cases confirmed in the country were from routine surveillance while cases from those on mandatory quarantine remain 89.

Majority of the cases (174), he noted, were recorded in the Greater Accra Region with

The Northern Region has the second highest with 10 cases, slightly surpassing the Ashanti Region which is currently on lockdown with 9 cases.

The Upper West Region and the Eastern both have recorded one case each.

According to the Health Minister, 38 people have recovered and discharged while some 49 are receiving treatment from home.

Source: peacefmonline