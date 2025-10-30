A recent parliamentary attendance report has highlighted the Members of Parliament (MPs) with the highest absentee rates during the first session of 2025. The report, covering 43 sittings from January to March, shows Felix Akwetey Nii Okle, MP for Bortianor-Ngleshi Amanfro, as the most absent legislator, missing 23 sittings.

Following him is Joseph Frempong of Nkawkaw, who missed 22 sittings, and Ernest Yaw Anim of Kumawu, who was absent for 21 sittings. Other MPs with notable absentee records include Col. Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd.) of Jaman South, who missed 19 sittings, and Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson (Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam), who was absent 17 times.

Blay Nyameke Armah of Sekondi missed 16 sittings, while Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (North Tongu) recorded 15 absences. Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie (Effiduase-Asokore), Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah (Takoradi), and Kwaku Agyeman Kwarteng (Obuasi West) each missed 14 sittings.

Other MPs, including Sam Nartey George (Ningo-Prampram), Dr. Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo (Wa Central), and Francis-Xavier Sosu (Madina), were absent 13 times.

Speaker Alban Bagbin has since instructed parliamentary clerks to enhance attendance monitoring and warned that repeated absenteeism could lead to sanctions, including the potential loss of seat, in line with parliamentary rules.