2 hours ago

Parliament is expected to debate the promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 also known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill today July.

The bill seeks to proscribe LGBTQ+ and related activities, proscribe propaganda of, advocacy for or promotion of LGBT and related activities; provide for the protection of and support for children, persons who are victims or accused of LGBT and related activities.

Speaking to Citi News, one of the proponents of the bill, MP for Ho West, Emmanuel Bedzrah, expressed hope that the bill will be supported by the lawmakers on both sides of the house.

“We have agreed with the Speaker, Alban Bagbin and leaders of the house, that the second reading of the bill will be taken today. It is our expectation that after today the consideration will also follow as well. And so we are very optimistic that we will have the reading, which is long overdue.”

Member of Parliament for Ho West expressed hope.

“The committee has agreed by consensus that this bill should be passed. And so there will not be any struggle at all. I would have loved that those who are against it should be bold enough and tell Ghanaians, but you will be surprised that everybody will support this bill today,”

Source: citifmonline